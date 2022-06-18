Today is Saturday, June 18, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, F.G. Hoffman of Pesotum accidentally killed himself with a pistol while automobile riding near Pesotum. A shell had been caught in the gun and while endeavoring to extract it, and it exploded.
In 1972, a suit accusing two Urbana police officers of violations of civil rights, harassment and false arrests was dismissed by U.S. District Judge Henry Wise in Danville. The suit was filed by Anthony R. Martin-Trigona of Urbana, self-proclaimed independent candidate for Illinois governor.
In 2007, the Champaign City Council was to be asked to authorize allowing the city to intervene in a lawsuit involving the creation of the Champaign Southwest Mass Transit District on the western edge of the city. Mayor Jerry Schweighart said he believed the city needed to support the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District and oppose creation of any competing transit districts, like the one in the southwestern part of the city that voters approved in March 2006.