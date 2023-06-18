Today is Sunday, June 18, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, police were looking for a burglar who looted the home of John Turner, 1009 W. Green St., then tried to inject his sleeping daughter, 23, in the foot with a needle. The burglar fled when she woke and screamed.
In 1973, effective July 1, the IHSA was to change its rules governing girls’ athletics to make them closer to current regulations on boys’ sports. Ola Bundy, IHSA assistant executive secretary in charge of girls’ activities, said the eligibility rules for girls in interscholastic athletic competition would be the same as those for boys. In the past, girls had been required to participate in intramural sports and regular physical education classes in her school.
In 2008, after nearly seven decades on the grounds of a former mansion, the John and Mary E. Kirby Hospital in Monticello was making plans to move. Hospital officials say they hoped to relocate both the hospital and its adjacent doctor’s offices to a new, larger campus to be built somewhere else in town, with a groundbreaking tentatively set for the next July.