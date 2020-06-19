Today is Friday, June 19, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Urbana acquired its fourth public park when the park commission closed a deal with Teddy G. Johnson to acquire 2 acres of land north of Green Street between Cottage Grove and Lynn Street on the east side of the city. The park board got the tract for $8,500 and Johnson donated $300 for the installation of ornamental drinking fountains.
In 1970, in spite of commencement protests across the country that month in the wake of student strife and violence, a quiet commencement was expected at the University of Illinois. “I’m not expecting any trouble,” said Richard Riley, chairman of the University of Illinois commencement committee. “We’ll probably get some, but I’m not expecting any.”
In 2005, nearly three months after shedding its executive director, the Champaign County Convention & Visitors Bureau was attempting to rebuild itself. The bureau’s board was to meet that week to hear proposed changes to its bylaws that could shrink its board considerably. It would also consider the budget for the upcoming fiscal year and get an update on the search for a new executive director and conventions and meetings manager. The former executive director, Emory Oney, stepped down March 31 after the cities of Champaign and Urbana and the University of Illinois expressed concern that the bureau was putting too much emphasis on sales and not enough on service. Specifically, Champaign City Manager Steve Carter said, the cities were disappointed in the bureau’s “lack of support for the university and IHSA (Illinois High School Association) events.” The community fell short in its bid that year to reclaim the IHSA boys’ basketball tournament from Peoria.