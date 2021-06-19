Today is Saturday, June 19, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, several Champaign boys were arrested for shooting fireworks. The boys were released after being taken to the police station and being given a sound lecture.
In 1971, Illinois Power Co. was requesting a 15 percent increase in electric rates from the Illinois Commerce Commission. It was the first electric-rate increase sought by the company since 1958, said Wendell Kelley, IP president. In those 13 years, there had been four rate reductions, he said.
In 2006, after 77 years in the heart of downtown Champaign, Christie Clinic was making plans to move to the northwest side of the city. Christie officials planned to announce that The Atkins Group would buy all the clinic’s downtown Champaign properties and develop a new Christie Clinic campus just north of the junction of Interstates 74 and 57. The Atkins Group said it planned to redevelop the downtown sites after the clinic moved out. Construction on the new clinic was set to begin that fall and be completed by spring 2008.