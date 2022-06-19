Today is Sunday, June 19, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, a raid by three Urbana police officers and Alderman Earl Dawson resulted in the arrest of Jesse Hammond, 707 Wabash Ave., and the confiscation of the biggest moonshining outfit ever discovered in the county. Hamilton pleaded guilty that afternoon and was fined $200 (about $3,500 in today’s dollars) in costs and ordered to spend six months in the county jail.
In 1972, Champaign County’s jail overflowed during the weekend, and Sheriff Everett Hedrick said some prisoners would have to be sent to neighboring counties “unless someone gets cases moving through the courts faster than they are now.” The jail had a capacity of 51 prisoners.
In 2007, after decades of steady growth locally, Motorola Corp. announced it would close its Urbana-Champaign design center, eliminating 183 jobs in the University of Illinois Research Park. Corporate spokesman Chuck Kaiser said employees would remain on site for 60 days, and the center at 1800 S. Oak St., C, would close in mid- to late August.