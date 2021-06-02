Today is Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Dr. Charles A. Nichols yanked an 8-pound carp out of Crystal Lake Park in Urbana, the largest fish caught there in a long time. The doctor was fishing with doughballs in the little lagoon north of the boathouse.
In 1971, Bobby Lee Rush, 22, a top leader of the Illinois Black Panthers, turned himself in at Cook County Jail the previous night after Champaign County Magistrate Sarah Lumpp refused to allow him further bail on a 2-year-old gun charge.
In 2006, Air Force officials offered the village of Rantoul a surprise gift. Paul Carroll, the new environmental coordinator for the former Chanute Air Force Base, told the Chanute Restoration Advisory Board that the Air Force was prepared to present the village with the deeds to 616 acres in the heart of the former base — primarily the Rantoul airport’s airfield. If and when the deeds were transferred, Carroll said that 1,200 out of Chanute’s 2,100 acres will have been turned over from the Air Force either to the village or to private individuals or organizations.