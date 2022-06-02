Today is Thursday, June 2, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the seniors at Champaign High School were spending a great deal of each day practicing for their senior play, “In Walked Jimmy,” to be performed later that week.
In 1972, swimming reopened at the Lake of the Woods Park near Mahomet, according to Robert Carlier, general superintendent of the forest preserve park, and there were no reports of “swimmers itch.” Officials had closed the lake to swimming to treat the water with copper sulfate in hopes that it would kill parasites believed to be living in snails in the lake.
In 2007, three-time University of Illinois graduate Thomas Siebel pledged to give a record $100 million to the university to fund science and engineering initiatives on campus. The gift was the largest amount of money the UI had ever received from a single donor.