Today is Friday, June 2, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, at Urbana High School’s commencement, graduate Anna Sporleder was given the Daughters of the American Revolution prize for having the highest grade in American history class.
In 1973, University of Illinois law Professor Prentice Marshall was formally nominated by President Richard Nixon to be federal district court judge. When his name was first mentioned for the post, many Illinois Republicans, including state Rep. John Hirschfeld of Champaign, objected to the proposed appointment on the grounds that Marshall is a Democrat.
In 2008, heavy predawn rainfall caused temporary street flooding in Champaign-Urbana, and anchors at WCIA-TV on Neil Street in Champaign were delivering the morning news in a flooded studio.