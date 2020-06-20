Today is Saturday, June 20, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, W. Sharks and Frank Smith were arrested by Champaign police and charged with disorderly conduct. Both men were using profane language, according to information at the police station.
In 1970, Gov. Richard Ogilvie signed bills empowering the state to offer matching local financing for municipal civic centers. Rockford and Springfield had organized local exposition authorities to build facilities.
In 2005, fire damaged a stage curtain at a campus bar. Urbana Fire Division Chief Richard Rotramel said a film crew using The Canopy Club, 708 S. Goodwin Ave., U, as a setting discovered a curtain on fire about 8:40 a.m. “The only thing it really did is smoke up the theater part of” the club), Rotramel said. “Because the curtains are flame retardant, the fire never got very big.”