Today is Sunday, June 20, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Gov. Len Small was to begin work in a few days on calling for a special session of the Legislature in July or later that fall. He announced his intention shortly after the Legislature adjourned its regular session the previous night.
In 1971, Dr. David Henry, delivering his last commencement address as head of the University of Illinois, criticized “skeptical” public leaders who he said had created a financial crisis for universities. “Higher education has failed in the critically important task of gaining the understanding of the public and sometimes of its students,” he said, adding that apparently, “the priority for public support has been altered. And now the prospect of receiving what is left over, after other public service needs are fulfilled, seems to be the only option available.”
In 2006, Champaign Park District officials hoped to close on the purchase of 18 acres in the Boulder Ridge subdivision where a city park was planned. The park district board voted to authorize Executive Director Bobbie Herakovich to buy the property from GAM Properties LLC, the developer of Boulder Ridge. A late-morning closing was expected, and the purchase price was expected to be in the $600,000 range, Herakovich said.