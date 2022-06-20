Today is Monday, June 20, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the United Charities of Chicago was hoping that more Champaign-Urbana residents would accept poor children from Chicago for a two-week vacation that summer. Some 134 children were given a vacation there the previous summer.
In 1972, responding to visions of “hippies” and “loafers" and "violent rock festivals,” the Tuscola City Council voted to cancel an afternoon rock concert set for a city park. The concert was to have been sponsored by former police Chief Don Herbert.
In 2007, with one council member warning that the city couldn't allow itself to be "Balkanized," the Champaign City Council voted 8-1 to authorize intervention in a lawsuit over the creation of the Champaign Southwest Mass Transit District. Three council members said the city needed to support the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District and couldn't allow some residents to opt out of property taxes for some services. Council member Tom Bruno said cities like Champaign and Urbana, with a university with 45,000 students, required a mass transit system. "Just because you're not riding a bus is not sufficient justification, in my opinion, for not paying your fair share," he said. Council member Deborah Frank Feinen opposed intervention, saying residents had followed the statutory process in creating the new district.