Today is Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Theodore Block and his wife of Champaign were killed when their automobile was struck by a Wabash locomotive at the crossing a mile east of Philo. They were on their way to their farm near Block station. Witnesses said the car stalled on the tracks.
In 1973, the House Appropriations Committee approved a scaled-down version of the Memorial Stadium improvements bill, now calling for $550,000 for artificial turf and lights.
In 2008, an engineer said more heavy rain could cause a landslide on the bluffs overlooking Ellsworth Park on the west side of Logan Avenue in Danville, threatening houses and buildings there.