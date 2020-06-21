Today is Sunday, June 21, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, a decision to buy the N.A. Riley business block on Urbana’s Main Street as the site of the new Knights of Pythias building seemed assured. The other site under consideration was the Lindsey block, also on Main Street, although it was considered too small for the lodge’s purposes.
In 1970, University of Illinois commencement ceremonies for 4,783 graduates, unlike some around the country in the previous month, were quiet and orderly. The only disturbance was when candidates for ROTC commissions were recognized. The announcement was met by brief, scattered hissing from a number of other graduates.
In 2005, fire investigators were trying to determine what caused a fire in a southeast Urbana apartment building that displaced at least 10 residents. Urbana Fire Division Chief Richard Rotramel said a mother and daughter lived in one of the apartments in the Colorado Trace building at 902 E. Harding Drive that was heavily damaged. Residents of the three-level building were safely evacuated. That included one woman who was taken out the window of her second-floor apartment — not the one where the fire was — for apparent smoke inhalation.