Today is Monday, June 21, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Urbana Board of Local Improvements was to conduct a public hearing on a plan to organize a Southwestern Sidewalk District to replace the brick sidewalks with concrete walks, including Market Street, Springfield Avenue and Coler Avenue south of Main Street.
In 1971, “Last year, we had students who tried to close down the university. Now our problem is to persuade the Legislature not to do the same thing,” University of Illinois Chancellor Jack Peltason said on the WDWS radio show "Penny for Your Thoughts.” He called the budget plan offered by Gov. Richard Ogilvie “a crippling blow to the university.”
In 2006, Preston Williams Jr. was to replace Gene Amberg as Urbana superintendent as of July 2007. At its regular meeting, the school board unanimously voted to approve Williams, then deputy superintendent, for the position, less than two weeks after Amberg announced his retirement. "I am so glad that this was so easy to do," said board member Ruth Ann Fisher. "The obvious choice has been sitting across the table from me."