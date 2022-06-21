Today is Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the conspiracy case against Illinois Gov. Len Small was to go to the jury that weekend, according to an agreement reached that day. Attorneys for both sides would be limited to closing arguments of 12 hours each.
In 1972, “Tommy” Drish, a member of the Champaign Plan Commission, was arrested by Illinois State Police after he allegedly solicited a $5,000 bribe from the owners of the Century 21 building in Champaign. His arrest came less than an hour before the commission voted to table the controversial rezoning petition of the controversial 21-story building. Drish, 48, was taken into custody after state police detectives reportedly witnessed him soliciting the bribe and accepting $3,000.
In 2007, a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy was shot in a rural area between Villa Grove and Tuscola, and a gunman took hostages later at a bank in Arcola. Chief Deputy Tommy Martin was injured in the original shooting at mid-morning, The News-Gazette learned. The incident apparently occurred on County Road 1450 N about a quarter-mile east of County Road 1050 E, which was about 4 miles straight north of Tuscola, between U.S. 45 and Interstate 57.