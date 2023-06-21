Today is Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Perley Wiggins, whose appeal from a penitentiary sentence for responsibility for the Homer bank crash is pending, was threatened by an angry mob in Homer. Now a real estate agent in Danville, Wiggins was in Homer to negotiate the purchase of a hardware store on behalf of another man.
In 1973, at age 34, Gene Budig became one of the nation’s youngest presidents of a major university. The Board of Regents, meeting at Northern Illinois University, appointed the former Nebraskan president of Illinois State University at Normal.
In 2008, despite none-too-friendly weather conditions during the early part of this construction season, the nine-story M2 development in downtown Champaign was expected to be finished on time in November. Contractors had added extra shifts, including some weekends, to get the project back on track.