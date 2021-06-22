Today is Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Urbana Association of Commerce was seeking volunteers to open their homes to about 100 poor children from the slum districts of Chicago during the period July 14-28 as part of the fresh-air program. Those wishing to help in this noble effort were asked to contact the association office and state the number, sex and age of each child desired.
In 1971, Urbana needed a full-time chief executive officer, Mayor Charles Zipprodt told the city council in his annual State of the City message. “During the past two years, your mayor has attempted to perform his executive duties as the city’s chief executive officer on a nearly full-time basis while maintaining the necessary outside employment that makes it possible for him to afford this position,” said Zipprodt, who was employed in a public-relations capacity with Busey First National Bank.
In 2006, Pickus Companies of Highland Park wouldn’t begin construction this year on an 18-story apartment building at the former Burnham City Hospital site, according to a top company official. But the company remained committed to the project and hopes to start construction on the 259-unit building by February, said Joel Pickus, a principal with Pickus Companies. “We’re just as committed today as we were before,” Pickus said. “We’re not backing away one bit.”