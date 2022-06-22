Today is Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the opening of the Urbana High School pool for summer swimming was delayed from June 19 to July 3.
In 1972, the Illinois House trounced an amendment offered by Rep. Charles Clabaugh, R-Champaign, that would have prohibited construction with any of the $200,000 appropriated for the controversial Middle Fork Reservoir in Vermilion County.
In 2007, Gabe Gerhardt, 14, got up figuring on another boring summer weekday in Arcola. “I actually thought, man, what am I gonna do today,” he said, sitting next to the war memorial outside the senior center in the Douglas County community’s downtown. “There’s not anything gonna happen. It never does.” Before lunch, however, his stepfather’s business, Arcola Auto Tech-Midwest Mobile Stages, would be in the middle of a hostage standoff at the nearby First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust branch. Something like 250 law-enforcement and emergency personnel, including the FBI, would converge on the town of 2,700. It all came to an end about 6:35 p.m. when the gunman — William B. Thompson, 26, of Chicago — walked out of the bank with Manager Brad Pullen, the last remaining hostage.