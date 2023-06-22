Today is Thursday, June 22, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Bertha Beck, 18, was acquitted by a jury of the murder of her 1-month-old daughter in April. The jury heard her confession that she struck the baby in the chest because she thought she would be better off dead than with her. Beck’s attorney contended the confession was not voluntary.
In 1973, while the bill for artificial turf for Memorial Stadium struggled through the General Assembly, ground had been broken for artificial turf in Northwestern’s Dyche Stadium, the turf funded by public donations.
In 2008, former Illini great Deron Williams was named to the U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team. He would join 11 other NBA players at the Beijing Games that August.