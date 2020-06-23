Today is Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, officials of the local water company said they received word that the request for a 162/3 percent increase in water rates for Champaign-Urbana would be suspended until Nov. 7, pending a hearing on the increases.
In 1970, enrollment for the 1970 University of Illinois summer session totaled a record 11,417. That was an increase of 673 over the previous year’s summer enrollment.
In 2005, two men who had been arrested and subsequently released for videotaping a police officer for a documentary filed a federal lawsuit claiming that their civil rights were violated. The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court in Urbana by Martel Miller and Patrick Thompson against the cities of Champaign and Urbana and Champaign County. Miller and Thompson were representing themselves. The two were arrested on charges of eavesdropping for videotaping Champaign police Sgt. David Griffet and a man he was interviewing on Aug. 7, 2004. The case became a campaign issue in the election for state’s attorney the previous fall.