Today is Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Wardell Jordan, silent since being condemned to death three weeks previous in Champaign County court for the murder of his uncle, said he hoped for a new trial. “I seem to be reconciled to my fate, but this may be the hope that lingers as long as there is life,” he said. “I really do not believe that I deserve to hang, but if that is to be my fate, I’ll meet it like a man.”
In 1971, Dr. Gerald D. Gernon, a practicing physician in Champaign-Urbana for 52 years, announced his retirement and the closing of his office in the Robeson Building. He had served on the staff at both Mercy and Burnham hospitals. He was a graduate of the University of Chicago and the University of Illinois Medical School.
In 2006, it could cost $1 million or more that Champaign County says it doesn’t have to fix the heating/cooling system in its new $20 million nursing home. None of the four options to fix the air-flow and noise problems was ideal, an independent engineer told the county board. “This system you designed doesn’t work,” board member Steve Beckett told the Farnsworth Group, the nursing home’s designer. “I haven’t heard you say you have any responsibility.” The board voted unanimously to go into binding arbitration with Farnsworth, PKD and other contractors to resolve who would pay for redoing the ventilation system. Earlier in a marathon session, it unanimously voted to go into binding arbitration over mold issues the county fixed on its own dime.