Today is Thursday, June 23, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Urbana’s proposed new hotel would be of the old “English style” type, with 94 guest rooms. During an emergency or special event, the great ballroom could be converted into a dormitory. The main entrance would face the corner of Green and Market streets. It was estimated the hotel will cost $250,000 (about $4.4 million in today's dollars).
In 1972, 20 building-service workers at the University of Illinois were informed that they had been temporarily laid off because of budget constraints.
In 2007, two men arrested in the shooting of a sheriff’s deputy in Douglas County and a hostage standoff at the First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust branch in Arcola might have been involved in a murder in Chicago. The silver Infiniti luxury car driven by William B. Thompson, 26, with Yusef Kareem Brown, 23, as a passenger was registered to a murder victim found in a home on Chicago’s South Side, Illinois State Police Sgt. Bill Emery confirmed. Emery also said that Douglas County Chief Deputy Tommy Martin was shot in the face and torso while driving his squad car past another vehicle driven by one of the men and wasn’t out of his car as first reported.