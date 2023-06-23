Today is Friday, June 23, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, a Champaign woman was awakened at 2:30 a.m. to find a man sitting in the open window beside her bed. He grabbed her by the arm, and she threatened to shoot him, so he fled. He was believed to be the same person who injected a woman in Champaign in the foot about a week earlier.
In 1973, a bill that would allow judges to put first offenders convicted for possession of up to 30 grams of marijuana on probation and give them an opportunity to erase the conviction from their record passed the Illinois Senate by a vote of 39-2.
In 2008, Fox/Atkins Development acquired the former Motorola building in the University of Illinois Research Park and planned to lease it out to several tenants.