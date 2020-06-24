Today is Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the oil well on the Thomas McCormick farm a mile and a half north of Longview was “shut” when it reached a depth of 300 feet. The flow gave prospects for an oil boom in that part of the county, drillers said. Coal also was found at the site.
In 1970, the last flaming propane tank in the center of what used to be Crescent City’s business district finally burned itself out, some 68 hours after the Toledo, Peoria & Western Railway train derailment that caused a fiery disaster. The National Transportation Safety Board announced that it would investigate the accident. No one was killed.
In 2005, two Champaign County teens pleaded innocent to stealing two trumpeter swans from Sunset Funeral Home’s Memorial Park that May. Thomas J. Owens, 17, of Fisher and Michael A. Crawford, 17, of Dewey were each arraigned in Vermilion County Circuit Court on one felony count of theft over $300. Prosecutors said the pair, along with 41-year-old Joel D. Rasche of Dewey, stole the swans on May 1. Rasche also faced one count of theft over $300.