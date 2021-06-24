Today is Thursday, June 24, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, only 55 of some 550 property owners affected by a plan to build concrete sidewalks in Urbana attended a public hearing by the Board of Local Improvements, so the board postponed the hearing indefinitely. All brick sidewalks in the area bounded by Market Street, Coler Avenue, Main Street and Springfield Avenue would be included. The walks would cost $1 per linear foot ($15.30 in today’s dollars).
In 1971, Democratic Alderman Lloyd Carter sided with the seven Republicans on the Urbana City Council to defeat a controversial sign-control ordinance. But after the vote, Carter and the other Democrats met upstairs in the City Building and returned after an hour, asking for a reconsideration. The vote to reconsider failed.
In 2006, outdoor cafes could soon begin appearing along Green Street in Campustown, but city officials didn’t want customers to be able to drink alcohol at those cafes. The Champaign City Council was to consider at a study session whether to allow outdoor cafes along Green Street, between Wright and Fourth streets. The city administration to date had not allowed outdoor cafes on the public right of way along Green because of concerns about high volumes of pedestrian traffic.