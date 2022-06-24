Today is Friday, June 24, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Gov. Len Small was acquitted of charges of conspiracy to defraud the state of huge sums of money. A jury in Lake County deliberated for only 90 minutes.
In 1972, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled that a government ethics bill approved earlier that year by the Legislature was unconstitutional. The court ruled that an income-disclosure law was not in conformity with the U.S. Constitution.
In 2007, at a time when the University of Illinois’ annual power bill had reached a hefty $50 million, new buildings continued to expand the university’s power consumption, and students and faculty were as plugged-in as ever, a comprehensive effort was underway to address issues such as energy conservation, waste reduction and cutting carbon emissions on campus. “We expend energy on things completely unnecessary. And we also have inefficient systems,” said William Sullivan, faculty member with the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences and director of the campus’s Environmental Council. The UI, he said, needs to “find ways to conserve energy, decrease waste and increase efficiency.”