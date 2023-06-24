Today is Saturday, June 24, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, for the second time in six days, a prowler entered the home of George Stipes on West University Avenue. His daughter encountered the man standing by a door. He ran when she screamed.
In 1973, multisport standout Tom Kaczkowski of Champaign Central High School would join the University of Illinois track and field team as a distance runner, coach Bob Wright said.
In 2008, owners of a Tolono gas station that suddenly closed told state environmental officials that they hired a contractor to remove tanks that apparently leaked. Signs were taken down from Freedom Oil Co., 101 N. Watson St., and hand-written notes on the door read, “Sorry closed.”