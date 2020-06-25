Today is Thursday, June 25, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the shooting of fireworks in advance of the Fourth of July was frowned upon in Urbana and arrests were threatened if there was a repetition of the bombardment that awakened people the previous night.
In 1970, residents of Crescent City, Fla., a small town in northeastern part of that state, announced a campaign to fill a railroad freight car with goods for the stricken community of Crescent City, Ill. About 70 people were injured and 15 businesses and 20 homes destroyed in the Illinois explosion the previous week.
In 2005, Carle Foundation Hospital’s plans to build an outpatient surgery center in Coles County were rejected by a state planning board, but the issue didn’t end there. Carle officials said they intended to pursue the legal recourse that remained to keep the surgery center project alive — an administrative appeal and review process.