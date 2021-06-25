Today is Friday, June 25, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the body of a stillborn baby boy was found at the Champaign septic tank northeast of Urbana.
In 1971, Illinois Attorney General William Scott said he would file suit against the $2.7 million estate ($18 million today) of the late Secretary of State Paul Powell on the grounds that a “substantial portion” of the money belongs to the state of Illinois. After Powell died the previous October, an $850,000 cash hoard ($5.6 million today) was found in his St. Nicholas Hotel room and his state office, Scott said.
In 2006, when Christie Clinic opened its own cancer center that spring in downtown Champaign, nearby Provena Covenant Medical Center predicted the competition would make a substantial dent in the hospital’s income. The hospital was lining up to object to another Christie Clinic expansion project: a new outpatient surgery center. The previous week, the clinic announced plans to pull up stakes downtown and move to a new, larger campus in northwest Champaign in 2008.