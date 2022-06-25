Today is Saturday, June 25, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, as a result of a collision between a speeding automobile and a buggy, Harmon Corray, a well known local farmer, was in the county jail. Corray was charged with driving an automobile while intoxicated.
In 1972, state Rep. John Hirschfeld, R-Champaign, was preparing to clash openly with House Speaker W. Robert Blair over a $200 million state subsidy to the Chicago Transit Authority.
In 2007, no more shot girls. No more “wine nights” with magnums (52 ounces) of wine for sale to individuals. No more “private parties” at bars where any college student off the street could pay a fee, get a wristband and drink alcohol at a discounted price. Those were some of the changes that would occur if the Champaign City Council adopted a series of proposed liquor-ordinance amendments meant to crack down on bar practices that encouraged binge drinking.