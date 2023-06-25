Today is Sunday, June 25, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Francis Snyder, 88, an Urbana pioneer in journalism, died at his Urbana home. He was the oldest member of the Typographical Union in Illinois and had been a pensioner since 1912. Snyder set the first newspaper type ever in Champaign County in 1850 and in 1870 started the Urbana Republican.
In 1973, Secretariat, thoroughbred racing’s superhorse, was to race at Chicago’s Arlington Park on June 30 for the people, trainer Lucien Laurin said. ABC was to carry the race live on its “Saturday Wide World of Sports” program.
In 2008, Wade Hampton’s departure from the Champaign County YMCA came as the organization was trying to complete a $7 million capital campaign to build a new facility in southwest Champaign. Hampton planned to step down July 15 as executive director to take a position with the national YMCA.