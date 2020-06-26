Today is Friday, June 26, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the public, especially people living east of Market Street in Urbana, were being asked to suggest names for the new park that lined the north side of Green Street between Lynn and Cottage Grove Avenue. A mass meeting was set for July 2 at the Webber Street Church of Christ to discuss the names submitted.
In 1970, legislation giving a $3,000-a-year pay raise (about $19,800 in today’s dollars) to all state legislators passed the Illinois House and was headed to the Senate. It would increase the pay for Senate and House members from $12,000 a year ($79,300 today) to $15,000 ($99,100) after the November election.
In 2005, an influx of new general-assistance clients in City of Champaign Township would mean higher expenses for the township, which could spell financial trouble down the road, admitted newly elected Supervisor Linda Abernathy. For the first four months of 2005, when Democrat Linda Cross was township supervisor, City of Champaign Township averaged 21 general-assistance recipients. But Abernathy said she expected that number to increase to about 50 that month.