Today is Saturday, June 26, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, excitement prevailed at the Harry Herrick filling station on South Neil Street when a Ford truck operated by Meister & Shaffer caught fire from an overheated motor. The truck was badly damaged, but there were no injuries.
In 1971, Illinois Senate Democrats, charging that Republicans were “selling out your own congressmen,” unsuccessfully attempted to gain Senate passage of a “status quo” congressional redistricting plan. The Democratic remap plan was designed in Washington by the Illinois congressional delegation. It had bipartisan support of the delegation. But General Assembly Republicans were pushing a new map that would give the GOP two more districts in the suburbs.
In 2006, a site in Vermilion County near Fithian was competing with the towns of Washington Court House and Van Wert, Ohio, and a site in southeastern Indiana for a new Honda manufacturing facility. Honda officials were in the final stages of picking a site and were expected to decide sometime in July.