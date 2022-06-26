Today is Sunday, June 26, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Mrs. Len Small, wife of Illinois’ governor, died just two days after her husband was acquitted by a jury in Waukegan. “Thank God she lived to see me vindicated,” said the governor. “My enemies have brought this other great sorrow upon me.”
In 1972, former state Sen. Everett R. Peters of St. Joseph, a great power in the Illinois Legislature for much of his life, died at Burnham Hospital, where he had been a patient for a week. He was 78. Peters served in the Legislature for 36 years.
In 2007, the Champaign County Humane Society was to undergo a change of leadership later that summer. Jason Smith, who took over as executive director in December 2004, had resigned, effective early August, and Mary Tiefenbrunn, a humane society board member for two years, was to take over Sept. 3.