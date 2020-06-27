Today is Saturday, June 27, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, at an informal meeting of about 30 former servicemen in Champaign, plans were started to form a group called the “Ex-Servicemen’s Republican Club.” Its role would be to assist former servicemen who might declare themselves candidates for public office.
In 1970, an overheated journal (axle) bearing on a hopper car carrying 80 tons of sand was blamed for the disastrous freight train derailment at Crescent City. The report was signed by Illinois Commerce Commission Chairman David H. Armstrong.
In 2005, Susie Roderick said she was upset and frustrated about the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District’s proposal to raise her property taxes and annex her neighborhood into the district. “This is something we can do without,” said Roderick, 61. “We’re already taxed to death out here, and the MTD is targeting folks who can least afford it. I can’t see any sense to this.” Frank Davis, 72, a Korean War veteran who served in both the Army and Navy, said he thought the MTD’s plan to annex his neighborhood without a ballot question was undemocratic. Roderick and Davis were two of several dozen residents of the Wilber Heights neighborhood on Champaign’s north side who were concerned about the MTD’s plans.