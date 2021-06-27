Today is Sunday, June 27, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, during a 20-mile automobile race in Charleston, a racer driven by Harry Simpson of Champaign struck and killed Scott Ebberlin, a farmer from Hindsboro, as he was crossing the race track.
In 1971, Illinois residents were to reach a once-in-a-lifetime threshold the next week when the state’s 100-year-old constitution was to be supplanted by a new document that was said to wipe out alibis for government inaction, allow for a full-time Legislature and give home-rule powers to 61 local governments.
In 2006, local bar owners were organizing to fight a smoking ban in Champaign-Urbana and represent their interests on other city issues. An organizational meeting for the CU Bar Owners Association at Memphis on Main Street, 55 E. Main St., C, attracted about 18 owners and representatives. About 50 liquor-license holders were invited. “It’s an important thing to do, to have an association,” said Eric Meyer, a part owner of Kam’s, 618 E. Daniel St., C, Pia’s, 1609 W. Springfield Ave., C, and Bentley’s, 419 N. Neil St., C.