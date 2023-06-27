Today is Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the Kankakee and Urbana Traction company won a reduction in its tax bill from $6,000 to $2,000 after showing a judge evidence that it was not making money and was being run solely to accommodate people living in the northern end of the county.
In 1973, Housewives Involved in Pollution Solutions (HIPS) was to present one of its annual Rose Awards to Bruce Hannon, director of the Committee on Allerton Park, for his work in opposing the Oakley Dam project.
In 2008, the city of Champaign planned to expand enforcement of parking meters downtown until 9 p.m., compared with the current 5 p.m. limit, starting July 14.