Today is Sunday, June 28, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, 65 members of the Urbana Business Women’s Club went to the Harris farm near Seymour. The day was spent horseback riding, swimming, fishing and viewing the sights of the farm.
In 1970, Gov. Richard Ogilvie, after conferring with legislative leaders, said he was confident about reaching a solution on a subsidy for the Chicago Transit Authority. Democratic leaders also said they were optimistic on passing mass-transit bills at an upcoming special session.
In 2005, corn was almost a foot shorter than the previous year. The leaves were curling in response to stress. And a slew of insects, from spider mites to rootworm larvae, had infected corn and soybean fields. Vermilion County farmer Lonnie Shelton boiled it down this way: “Some years are good, and some are not.”