Today is Monday, June 28, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, many acres of oats and corn in southern Macon County had been destroyed by chinch bugs, said officials from the University of Illinois farm advisers.
In 1971, Circuit Judge Fred Green dismissed a complaint by Champaign building inspector Larry Kirby for the University of Illinois to buy his home at 36 E. Armory, C, which he said had been damaged by soot and ashes from the UI's Abbott Power Plant.
In 2006, Kathy Ennen, an at-large member of the Champaign City Council for the previous seven years and two months, stepped down because she and her husband, Donald, were moving to Southport, N.C., the next month. They expected to be on the road to North Carolina on July 21.