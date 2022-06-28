Today is Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, at a foreclosure sale the day before, Master in Chancery Harry Boyer sold 160 acres of land between Fisher and Foosland for $19,072 (about $334,000 in today’s dollars).
In 1972, the Illinois General Assembly approved the allocation of $30 million (about $231 million today) to private elementary and secondary schools in the state.
In 2007, Tom Ramage started his new job as interim president of Parkland College with major projects on his agenda. “I’m starting fresh,” said Ramage, who was named interim president for the next year at a special board meeting. He replaced Robert Exley, who was president from July 1, 2006, to May 21, 2007. Ramage knew his new turf well: As vice president, he headed a three-person team that took charge when Exley was recovering from a heart attack the previous November. He also took charge when former President Zelema Harris was absent because of family health issues.