Today is Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, probation officer Julia Replogle issued a Champaign woman an ultimatum to take her four children and leave the home for a month to allow her husband a break from her nagging or else the county would start dependency proceedings on behalf of the children.
In 1973, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts was to show two films that summer in the Festival Theatre: “Marjoe” and “Bugs and Betty and Mickey and Donald.”
In 2008, the Champaign County Board voted to hire management consultants to run its troubled nursing home. The $15,000-a-month contract went to Management Performance Associates, a St. Louis-area firm. Only Democrats Carol Ammons, Lloyd Carter, Lorraine Cowart and Jennifer Putman voted against the measure.