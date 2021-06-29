Today is Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the contract for lighting Champaign’s university district was signed that morning. It went to Commercial Light Co. of Chicago for $76,958 ($1.2 million in today’s dollars). It would mean boulevard-style lighting from Wright Street to First Street and Springfield Avenue to Gregory Street. About 550 globe lights were to be installed every 75 to 80 feet.
In 1971, the Chanute Air Force Base airstrip, which had been quietly fading away in its usefulness, was set to officially close. The final closing marked the long transition at Chanute from an Army pilot training facility in 1917 to a technical training facility. The closing of the runway would mean a reduction of about 145 military personnel at the base.
In 2006, Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing changed her mind and signed a city council ordinance that banned smoking in indoor public places and workplaces but set different effective dates for bars and restaurants. The ordinance banned smoking in bars effective Jan. 1, but set an earlier date, Aug. 1, for restaurants and other public places and places of employment. The council approved the ordinance June 5 in a 6-1 vote. Prussing had talked publicly the previous week of making the ban effective Jan. 1 for all regulated places and said she would propose changes at the July 10 council meeting. But she said she had a change of heart.