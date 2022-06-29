Today is Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Cincinnati Reds arrived in Champaign at 5 a.m. for a game with Art Moore’s semi-pro team at 4 p.m. in Champaign. The Reds were traveling between St. Louis and Chicago.
In 1972, bus service of the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District would grind to a halt unless there was a contract agreement between the MTD and the Amalgamated Transit Workers Union. The union wanted a $3.90-an-hour wage rate (about $27 in today’s dollars) for 20-year employees.
In 2007, FutureGen Alliance Chief Executive Officer Mike Mudd decided to get a bite to eat before a public hearing, so he stepped into Flesor’s Candy Kitchen. Inside, he saw staff members wearing FutureGen T-shirts, and waitresses told him how thrilled they would be to have the clean-coal plant come to Douglas County. “The people of Tuscola have gone out of their way to show us how important FutureGen is to them,” Mudd said.