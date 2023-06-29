Today is Thursday, June 29, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the fifth annual Illinois Agricultural Association picnic began in Crystal Lake Park. A full day of programming had been scheduled for the 7,000 people in attendance.
In 1973, a bill giving the University of Illinois funds to replace Memorial Stadium’s sod with artificial turf and install lights passed the Illinois House 106-36. The bill was sponsored by state Rep. John Hirschfeld, R-Champaign, and backed strongly by UI athletic director Cecil Coleman and football coach Bob Blackman.
In 2008, Urbana was set to mark its 175th birthday with a sidewalk procession through downtown and speeches from a number of local officials.