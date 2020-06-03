Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.