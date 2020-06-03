Today is Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Sheriff Davis returned from the Chester state prison after having taken two convicts there: safe blower Gerald Eubanks and burglar George Grotfeldt.
In 1970, Champaign police Officer Fred Eastman, who had been on a leave of absence following the fatal shooting of suspect Edgar Hoults on April 29, submitted his resignation from the force, City Manager Warren Browning said.
In 2005, after seeing a drastic decrease in minority enrollment in 2004, the University of Illinois fall class was to be more diverse. It was also expected to be the largest freshman class in the school’s history. Preliminary numbers showed black enrollment increasing by 25 percent and Hispanic enrollment increasing by 6 to 8 percent. Official numbers would be available 10 days after classes start in the fall. “We are pleased after last year’s numbers being down significantly,” said Associate Provost Keith Marshall, about the overall 15 percent minority gain. The previous year, there were 410 black students in the freshman class, down almost 200 from 2003. It was the smallest black freshman enrollment in the previous decade, according to the Office of Admissions and Records. Hispanic and American Indian enrollment had also dropped.