Today is Thursday, June 3, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Merrill Burr, 17, of Philo, drowned while swimming in Salt Fork Creek just north of Sidney. Burr apparently was seized with cramps. Two companions went to his aid but were unable to save him.
In 1971, what began as a booth-buying venture for Mel Crooks, proprietor of the Big Dipper Ice Cream Parlor, turned into a second shop. His first was at 1001 S. Neil, and he had just opened a second at 1004 W. University Ave., C.
In 2006, Anastase Pomonis, owner of Taffies Restaurant in Champaign’s Country Fair Shopping Center, said he welcomed the city’s plan to spend $75,000 on a master plan that would look at ways to revitalize the retail area between University and Springfield avenues and Country Fair Drive and Mattis Avenue. He said the shopping center’s parking lot that restaurant shared was full of potholes and the strip mall had a number of vacancies. “Anything anyone can do for this area would be good,” Pomonis said.