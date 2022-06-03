Today is Friday, June 3, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, construction of a new dance pavilion was underway at the Moore farm, 2 miles north of Champaign on Market Street. The pavilion was being built by Mrs. Grant Moore, who planned to have it ready for a public opening in a few weeks. Public dances would be held there two or three evenings a week.
In 1972, responding to the terrorist-like tactic of cross-burning on the front lawn of a faculty members’ house, members of the American Association of University Professors issued a statement of condemnation. A 10-foot cross, wrapped in clothes soaked in a flammable substance, was set afire in the front lawn of the Champaign home of UI Assistant Professor Lou Gold of the political-science department. The radical United Klans claimed responsibility for the vandalism. Gold is a prominent anti-war activist.
In 2007, May was a hot month in Champaign-Urbana. In a month of hotter-than-usual temperatures, there were at least nine shooting incidents. “The summer heat brings people out together more often,” Champaign police Deputy Chief Troy Daniels said. “This, unfortunately, causes an increase in certain kinds of violent crime.”