Today is Saturday, June 3, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, about 150 people visited Chanute Air Force Base as part of Urbana Association of Commerce day there. The group toured the school departments and were treated to a flying exhibition.
In 1973, while plans stagnate for a shopping mall in downtown Champaign, campus merchants are considering a similar proposal for Green Street, between Fifth and Wright streets. Homer Chavis, president of the Campus Businessmen’s Association and owner of Royal Cleaners, 508 E. Green St., C, said campus store owners will receive a letter next week designed to sample support.
In 2008, customers at the Brass Rail, 15 E. University Ave. in downtown Champaign, organized a 75th anniversary celebration for one of the oldest bars in Champaign-Urbana. It featured local bands Dottie and the ’Rail and Golden Quality. The cover charge was $3.