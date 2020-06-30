Today is Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Champaign County’s wealth was shown to consist of $17 million of personal property, $61 million of farmland and $19 million of city and village lots, according to figures compiled by the county treasurer’s office.
In 1970, Champaign school board members discussed moving to a middle school arrangement, with kindergarten through fifth grade in elementary schools and grades 6, 7 and 8 in middle schools.
In 2005, homeowners on the outskirts of Champaign-Urbana could expect to pay higher property taxes after the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District board voted to annex several neighborhoods. With more than 50 residents of the affected areas looking on, the MTD board voted 5-0 to annex the Cherry Hills, Rolling Acres and Sawgrass subdivisions in Champaign and the East Gate, South Ridge and Savannah Green subdivisions in Urbana. The board also voted to annex Wilber Heights outside of Champaign.