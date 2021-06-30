Today is Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, five Black boys were arrested in Urbana the previous afternoon for riding bicycles without lights. They pleaded guilty that morning before Magistrate Martin and were fined $3 ($46 in today’s dollars) and court costs.
In 1971, following Gov. Richard Ogilvie’s call for economy in higher education, the Illinois House approved a $230 million budget ($1.525 billion today) for the University of Illinois, $61 million less than that approved by the Illinois Board of Higher Education. UI officials warned that the lower budget would mean the loss of 300 to 500 jobs at the Urbana campus.
In 2006, low traffic count was blamed for the closing of Bennigan’s Grill and Tavern on Town Center Boulevard in Champaign. As booth seats were lugged out of the restaurant and into a U-Haul, Jack Bodine, an investor in the Bennigan’s franchise, said the owners decided to close for good at the end of business that day. “There wasn’t the traffic count coming through, and we decided yesterday to close it,” he said. Employees were called the next morning and advised of the closing, he said. The restaurant had about five full-time and 30 part-time employees, he added.